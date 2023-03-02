DeSclafani will make his Cactus League debut Friday versus the Rangers, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
DeSlacfani has been able to go through a normal camp after recovering from ankle surgery he had last July. The right-hander will be in the mix for a spot in the Giants' rotation. He's looking to bounce back from an ugly 2022 in which he made just five starts and posted a 6.63 ERA.
