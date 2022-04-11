DeSclafani allowed two runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out five in 3.2 innings during Sunday's win over the Marlins. He didn't factor into the decision.

DeSclafani's five strikeouts were encouraging during his season debut, but he was unable to qualify for the win since he lasted just 3.2 innings while throwing 74 pitches. Once he's fully built up, the right-hander figures to factor into more wins after he posted a 13-7 record with a 3.17 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in 167.2 innings last year. He tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against Cleveland on Saturday.