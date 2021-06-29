DeSclafani (8-3) took the 3-2 loss at the hands of the Dodgers on Monday, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks with six strikeouts.

DeSclafani calmed down after allowing back-to-back solo shots to Mookie Betts and Max Muncy in the bottom of the first to allow only one more run, but the three runs proved to much for San Francisco to overcome. This was the right hander's first loss in over a month, which also came against Los Angeles, and he's now permitted three runs or less in six straight starts.