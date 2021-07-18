DeSclafani (10-4) allowed three earned runs on five hits while striking out four across six innings, taking the loss to the Cardinals on Saturday.

DeSclafani surrendered two home runs -- one by Tyler O'Neill and the other by Paul Goldschmidt -- that accounted for all three of his runs allowed. He didn't issue any walks in his quality performance, but the Giants could only muster one run in support. The 31-year-old is having the best season of his career in his first year with San Francisco, with a 2.78 ERA and a 0.99 WHIP with 103 punchouts in 113.1 innings. In his last eight starts, he has a 1.88 ERA and a 0.80 WHIP with six wins.