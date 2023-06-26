DeSclafani (4-7) yielded two runs on five hits over six innings Sunday, striking out three and taking a loss against Arizona.

After allowing a run in each of the first two innings, DeSclafani fired four shutout frames to end his afternoon. Assuming he doesn't take the mound again this month, he went 0-3 with a 6.65 ERA across five starts in June. DeSclafani now owns a 4.28 ERA and a 69:18 K:BB through 16 starts. His next outing is currently lined up to be a road start against the Mets.