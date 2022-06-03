DeSclafani (ankle) will throw a bullpen session Friday, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
DeSclafani was transferred to the 60-day injured list in mid-May, and he'll be ineligible to return to game action until at least late June. However, he began throwing bullpen sessions in early May, and it's encouraging to see him continue throwing off a mound. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to face live hitters.
