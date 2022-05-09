DeSclafani (ankle) threw a bullpen session Monday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
DeSclafani has been out for two and a half weeks with right ankle inflammation. He's taking steps in the right direction, as he resumed throwing last Monday and has advanced to bullpen work one week later, but he remains without a clear timeline to return.
