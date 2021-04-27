DeSclafani (2-0) fired a complete-game three-hit shutout in a 12-0 win over the Rockies on Monday. He walked one batter and struck out a season-high nine in the effort.

DeSclafani's best performance in recent memory came on a night when the Giants piled on 12 runs. The 31-year-old didn't let his guard down despite having a 9-0 lead after two innings and went on to become the first Giants pitcher to throw a shutout on 100 pitches or fewer since Madison Bumgarner did it in 2014. The only hits he allowed were singles and his nine strikeouts were the most he's had in a start since July 21, 2019. DeSclafani has had a remarkable beginning in a Giants uniform, as he lowered his ERA to 1.50 and owns a 30:7 K:BB over 30 innings to begin the year. He'll need to remain at the top of his game in a road matchup against the surging Padres on Sunday.