DeScalafani won't start as scheduled Thursday against the Nationals since the game was postponed due to inclement weather.
Thursday's contest will be made up via a doubleheader Saturday. The Giants have yet to announce their updated pitching plans, though DeSclafani figures to start Friday or during Saturday's twin bill.
