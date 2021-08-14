DeSclafani (11-5) won Friday's 5-4 victory over Colorado, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts in five innings.
Making his first start following a brief IL stint, DeSclafani limited the damage to a single run in both the second and third innings and departed with a 5-2 lead. Closer Jake McGee made things interesting in the ninth by surrendering two runs, but San Francisco was able to eek out the win. It was nice to see the 31-year-old return to the win column for the first time in over a month.
