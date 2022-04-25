DeSclafani (ankle) is visiting an ankle specialist, Dr. Robert Anderson, Monday in Green Bay, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
The right-hander was placed on the injured list with right ankle inflammation Friday and will head up to Green Bay with the Giants in Milwaukee for one game. DeSclafani battled the same injury during 2021, and his fastball velocity this season was down about two mph before landing on the shelf. The 32-year-old remains without an official timeline for his return, though that could come into focus following Monday's evaluation.
