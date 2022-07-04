DeSclafani (ankle) said Sunday that he's out for the season, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

DeSclafani underwent right ankle surgery June 12 and will require another procedure to set a tendon in his ankle in place next Tuesday. The right-hander will require 4-5 months to recover, so it seems likely that he'll be able to return to the field for spring training in 2023. DeSclafani posted a 9.95 ERA and 2.05 WHIP in 19 innings over five starts this season.