DeSclafani won't throw for a week, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
DeSclafani visited an ankle specialist Monday and underwent an MRI, but the test didn't reveal anything more than the inflammation he'd already been diagnosed with. He won't throw for another week and will have to get back up to speed at that point, but he's at least avoided a more serious diagnosis.
