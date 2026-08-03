Giants' Anthony Molina: Dealt to San Francisco

The Giants acquired Molina from Atlanta on Sunday in exchange for right-hander Tyler Mahle, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Molina has appeared in three games out of the Atlanta bullpen this season, surrendering three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out two batters over five innings. The right-hander worked as a starter in nine of his 18 appearances at Triple-A Gwinnett, but he had been serving as a reliever following his demotion to the minors July 4 and submitted a 1.04 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 9:2 K:BB in 8.2 innings over his last five appearances. Molina will likely report to Triple-A Sacramento with his new organization but should find his way into the San Francisco bullpen at some point before the end of the season.