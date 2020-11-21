site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Aramis Garcia: Cast off 40-man
RotoWire Staff
Nov 20, 2020
Garcia was designated for assignment Friday.
He occasionally worked as the
Giants' second or third catcher in 2018 and 2019, but never had much success. Garcia also missed time this past year with a hip injury that he is likely fully recovered form at this point. More News
