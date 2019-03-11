Garcia went 2-for-4 with a home run and a pair of RBI in Sunday's split-squad loss to the Athletics.

Garcia's solo blast off of Blake Treinen was the catcher's second long ball this spring. The 26-year-old is currently competing against Rene Rivera and Stephen Vogt for the Giants' backup catcher job. Garcia's early power and strong results in the majors last September (.286/.308/.492 over 65 plate appearances) give him an early lead in the race.