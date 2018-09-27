Garcia went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to San Diego.

Garcia was the lone bright spot for the Giants' offense Wednesday, delivering his fourth homer through 54 plate appearances this season. The 25-year-old also drew his first walk in the majors. Garcia's start came behind the dish, but the catcher has been seeing the majority of playing time down the stretch at first base.

