Giants' Aramis Garcia: Delivers first homer
Garcia went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run Wednesday against the Blue Jays.
Garcia took Edwin Jackson deep in the second inning to record his first home run of the season. He's gotten playing time with Buster Posey (concussion) on the injured list, serving primarily as the team's backup catcher. Still, Wednesday marked just his second start in the past six games, making it difficult for him to accrue significant stats.
