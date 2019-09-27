Garcia started behind the dish and went 1-for-4 with a pair of RBI in Thursday's 8-3 win over Colorado.

Garcia made just his second start behind the dish since returning to the majors Sept. 1 (eighth start at catcher overall in 2019). The 26-year-old has struggled under the bright lights this season, slashing a meager .150/.227/.325 over 44 plate appearances after slashing .286/.308/.492 in a similarly-small sample size last year. Garcia doesn't hold any current fantasy value sitting behind two veteran catchers on the depth chart.