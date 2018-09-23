Garcia went 4-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a pair of runs scored in Saturday's loss to St. Louis.

Garcia's four-hit day upped his batting average to .368 (14-for-38) over 12 games. The 25-year-old has now started six consecutive contests, with the majority coming at first base in place of Brandon Belt (knee). Garcia is striking out at an alarming rate (47.4 strikeout percentage), but that aggresive approach has resulted in three homers during his brief stint in the majors.