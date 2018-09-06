Giants' Aramis Garcia: Goes deep in loss
Garcia went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Rockies.
Garcia provided a go-ahead blast in the fourth inning, though the Giants would eventually drop this one by a 5-3 margin. With Buster Posey (hip) shut down for the remainder of the season, Garcia figures to see a couple of starts per week behind the plate backing up Nick Hundley.
More News
-
Giants' Aramis Garcia: Homers in first start•
-
Giants' Aramis Garcia: Officially earns promotion to big leagues•
-
Giants' Aramis Garcia: Joining Giants on Saturday•
-
Giants' Aramis Garcia: Promoted to Triple-A•
-
Giants' Aramis Garcia: Sent to Double-A Richmond•
-
Giants' Aramis Garcia: Optioned to Double-A Richmond•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...