Garcia went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Rockies.

Garcia provided a go-ahead blast in the fourth inning, though the Giants would eventually drop this one by a 5-3 margin. With Buster Posey (hip) shut down for the remainder of the season, Garcia figures to see a couple of starts per week behind the plate backing up Nick Hundley.

