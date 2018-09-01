Garcia made his first career start behind the dish Friday, going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in a win over the Mets.

Garcia's major-league debut went about as well as any rookie could hope. It was the 25-year-old's first start since being called up Aug. 26, so he appears to be the clear backup to veteran Nick Hundley now that Buster Posey (hip) has been shut down. Garcia produced double-digit homer totals in all three of his previous full minor-league seasons, so he could generate fantasy interest in two-catcher leagues if the Giants -- who have waived the white flag on the 2018 campaign -- decide to give the rookie backstop more playing time in the final month of the season.