Giants' Aramis Garcia: Homers in first start
Garcia made his first career start behind the dish Friday, going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in a win over the Mets.
Garcia's major-league debut went about as well as any rookie could hope. It was the 25-year-old's first start since being called up Aug. 26, so he appears to be the clear backup to veteran Nick Hundley now that Buster Posey (hip) has been shut down. Garcia produced double-digit homer totals in all three of his previous full minor-league seasons, so he could generate fantasy interest in two-catcher leagues if the Giants -- who have waived the white flag on the 2018 campaign -- decide to give the rookie backstop more playing time in the final month of the season.
More News
-
Giants' Aramis Garcia: Officially earns promotion to big leagues•
-
Giants' Aramis Garcia: Joining Giants on Saturday•
-
Giants' Aramis Garcia: Promoted to Triple-A•
-
Giants' Aramis Garcia: Sent to Double-A Richmond•
-
Giants' Aramis Garcia: Optioned to Double-A Richmond•
-
Giants' Aramis Garcia: Placed on 40-man roster•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...