Garcia will be called up from Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

Garcia was a likely candidate to join the team once rosters expanded in September, but with Buster Posey (hip) scheduled for surgery Monday, he will head up to the big-league level a little earlier than expected. Prior to this callup, Garcia earned a promotion to Triple-A Sacramento earlier this month, where he's gone 9-for-38 (.237 average) with a double and four RBI in 10 games. He will likely see a decent amount of playing time alongside Nick Hundley as the Giants fall out of the playoff picture.