Giants' Aramis Garcia: Makes first start of 2019
Garcia went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored in Thursday's 12-11 loss to the Rockies.
Buster Posey (concussion) was placed on the 7-day IL on Thursday, prompting Garcia's promotion to the majors. The left-handed Stephen Vogt is likely the main benefactor while Posey is out, with Garcia occupying the short-side of the platoon behind the dish. The 26-year-old slashed .286/.308/.492 during his September callup in 2018, but fantasy owners will find it hard to tap into that so long as Vogt starts against righties.
