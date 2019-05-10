Garcia went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored in Thursday's 12-11 loss to the Rockies.

Buster Posey (concussion) was placed on the 7-day IL on Thursday, prompting Garcia's promotion to the majors. The left-handed Stephen Vogt is likely the main benefactor while Posey is out, with Garcia occupying the short-side of the platoon behind the dish. The 26-year-old slashed .286/.308/.492 during his September callup in 2018, but fantasy owners will find it hard to tap into that so long as Vogt starts against righties.