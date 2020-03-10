Giants' Aramis Garcia: Moved to 60-day injured list
Garcia (hip) was placed on the 60-day injured list Tuesday.
The move made room on the Giant's 40-man roster to claim Jose Siri off waivers from Seattle on Tuesday. Garcia remains unlikely to return this season after undergoing labrum surgery on his right hip in February. The 27-year-old suffered the injury playing winter ball in the Dominican Republic and has been given a 6-to-8 month timetable for a recovery, which would allow the catcher to return to game action for the last few weeks of the season in August at best.
