The Giants recalled Garcia from Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday.

Garcia is expected to step in as the No. 2 backstop behind Stephen Vogt after the Giants surprisingly placed top catcher Buster Posey (concussion) on the 7-day injured list. The 26-year-old had delivered a .800 OPS over 65 plate appearances at Triple-A, but making consistent contact was an issue (47.7 K%).

