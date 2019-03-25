Garcia is in jeopardy of not making the Opening Day roster after manager Bruce Bochy announced that Erik Kratz will back up Buster Posey to begin the season, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Garcia was slated to begin the year as Posey's backup, but GM Farhan Zaidi brought in Kratz last minute and manager Bruce Bochy was apparently comfortable enough with the 38-year-old to usurp his younger option. Bochy did not rule out the possibility of Garcia being kept as a third catcher and bench bat, but an unorthodox move like that would really cripple the manager's lineup flexibility at other positions. For now, it seems like the 26-year-old will begin the year with Triple-A Sacramento.