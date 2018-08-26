Giants' Aramis Garcia: Officially earns promotion to big leagues
Garcia was officially recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
As expected, the 25-year-old will head to the big leagues to replace Buster Posey (hip) on the active roster, who is out for the season. Garcia didn't hit above .240 at either Double-A or Triple-A this year, but he possesses a bit of pop, as his double-digit home runs three of the past four years suggests. He should get a decent amount of playing time along with Nick Hundley behind the dish the rest of the way.
