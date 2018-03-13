Garcia was optioned to Double-A Richmond on Monday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Garcia didn't find his groove at the plate this spring, as he went 4-for-21 (.190) over 12 games. With Buster Posey behind the dish and Nick Hundley holding the Giants' backup catcher role, Garcia doesn't figure to hold much fantasy value in the near future.

