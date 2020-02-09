Giants' Aramis Garcia: Out at least six months
Garcia will be sidelined 6-to-8 months after undergoing labrum surgery on his right hip this week, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
The 27-year-old apparently suffered the injury playing winter ball in the Dominican Republic, putting his availability for the 2020 season in doubt. Garcia was expected to enter spring training as the favorite for the backup job behind Buster Posey, but the team will now be forced to look elsewhere. Tyler Heineman joined the Giants on a minor-league deal in early January and should have a decent chance to win the job. A sixth-month recovery would allow Garcia to return in August, so there's no guarantee he's able to see the field this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, SS sleepers
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Best Fantasy Baseball rankings and busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Pay the SP, SB premium? You'd better
In light of some extreme trends happening across baseball, Scott White calls for a complete...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 1-10
Your best players are going to come from this group, so it's time to get to know the top-10...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 21-30
You can still find star power in rounds two and three, but you can also get bitten by this...