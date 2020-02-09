Garcia will be sidelined 6-to-8 months after undergoing labrum surgery on his right hip this week, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

The 27-year-old apparently suffered the injury playing winter ball in the Dominican Republic, putting his availability for the 2020 season in doubt. Garcia was expected to enter spring training as the favorite for the backup job behind Buster Posey, but the team will now be forced to look elsewhere. Tyler Heineman joined the Giants on a minor-league deal in early January and should have a decent chance to win the job. A sixth-month recovery would allow Garcia to return in August, so there's no guarantee he's able to see the field this season.