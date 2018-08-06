Garcia was promoted to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Garcia is the only catcher on the Giants' 40-man roster outside of major-leaguers Buster Posey and Nick Hundley, leaving him well-positioned for a September call-up. He hasn't given much reason to believe he'll be a fantasy asset if that happens, however, as he hit just .233/.287/.395 for Double-A Richmond prior to his promotion.

More News
Our Latest Stories