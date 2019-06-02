Garcia was called up from Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Garcia had a week-long stint in the majors in mid-May and makes his return to the Giants with Buster Posey nursing a sore hamstring. There's been no indication of a move to the injured list for Posey, so Garcia will likely remain in a reserve role while Stephen Vogt enters the starting lineup Sunday.

