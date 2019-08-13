Garcia was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Garcia will fill the spot on the 40-man roster vacated by left-handed pitcher Connor Menez, who was optioned to Triple-A on Monday. Garcia has struggled in his limited major-league opportunities in May and June, going just 3-for-16 during that time, although he managed to drive in two home runs.

