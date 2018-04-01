Garcia was assigned to Double-A Richmond on Sunday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Garcia was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento when his time at spring training came to an end, but it appears the 25-year-old backstop will return to the Double-A level. Over 22 games with Richmond last season, Garcia hit .282/.360/.436.

