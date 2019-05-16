Garcia was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Garcia will head back down to the minors as the Giants prepare for the return of Buster Posey (concussion) from the 7-day injured list. In Garcia's brief time with the big-league club, he went 1-for-6 with a two-run homer and a walk over three games.

