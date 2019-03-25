Garcia was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The Giants recently added Erik Kratz and Tom Murphy to their catching depth chart, forcing Garcia to open the season in the minors. The 26-year-old hit .286/.308/.492 with four homers during a September call-up in 2018 (19 games), so he figures to get another shot with the big club at some point in 2019.

