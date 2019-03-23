Giants' Aramis Garcia: Slated to make Opening Day roster
Garcia appears to have secured an Opening Day roster spot with the Giants after the team released Rene Rivera on Saturday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Garcia, Rivera and Stephen Vogt had been competing in spring training for the backup role at catcher behind long-time starter Buster Posey. Though Vogt still remains on the spring roster, he's returning from offseason shoulder surgery and has a history of concussions, making it unlikely that he'll break camp with the big club. So long as Posey stays healthy, Garcia doesn't project to make more than three starts in a given week, which puts a significant cap on his fantasy upside.
