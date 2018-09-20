Garcia went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Wednesday's win over the Padres.

Garcia pulled San Francisco back within one on his solo homer in the eighth inning, though that's as close as they'd get in the 8-4 defeat. The 25-year-old has started in four straight games -- three at first base and one behind the plate -- so he could keep seeing regular at-bats down the final stretch run of the season.