Garcia was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday and is starting at first base and batting seventh versus the Padres, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

It is Garcia's fourth stint in the majors this season, the first three of which all lasted 10 days or less. The 26-year-old should receive a longer look this time around thanks to September's expanded roster. Garcia is 3-for-18 with four runs scored and two home runs in seven contests.