Garcia went 1-for-3 in Wednesday's 7-0 loss to the Mets.

Garcia made his first start since being called up in place of Buster Posey (hamstring) with a lefty on the bump. There is currently no timetable for Posey's return, but the injury was described as a mild strain. Even with the starting backstop sidelined, it is Stephen Vogt who will gain the most playing time in Posey's absence while Garcia serves on the short side of the catching platoon.

More News
Our Latest Stories