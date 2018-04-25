Giants' Austin Jackson: Added to Wednesday's lineup
Jackson was added to the lineup for Wednesday's game against Washington after Mac Williamson (neck) was scratched from the starting nine, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports
Jackson will man center field during the series finale though the Giants have yet to release their updated batting order at this point in time. Over 15 appearances this season, Jackson is hitting just .211/.258/.228 with one extra-base hit, three RBI and 23 strikeouts in 57 at-bats.
More News
-
Giants' Austin Jackson: Withheld from lineup Sunday•
-
Giants' Austin Jackson: Takes seat Saturday•
-
Giants' Austin Jackson: Heads to bench Thursday•
-
Giants' Austin Jackson: Back in action Saturday•
-
Giants' Austin Jackson: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Giants' Austin Jackson: Remains on bench vs. right-hander•
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.