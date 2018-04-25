Jackson was added to the lineup for Wednesday's game against Washington after Mac Williamson (neck) was scratched from the starting nine, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports

Jackson will man center field during the series finale though the Giants have yet to release their updated batting order at this point in time. Over 15 appearances this season, Jackson is hitting just .211/.258/.228 with one extra-base hit, three RBI and 23 strikeouts in 57 at-bats.