Giants' Austin Jackson: Back in action Saturday
Jackson (groin) is back in the lineup Saturday in San Diego, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Jackson left Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks with groin tightness and had yet to return to the lineup. Before the injury, the veteran outfielder was hitting .258/.294/.290 through his first eight games. His numbers will likely rise somewhat, but he's been a below-average hitter in three of the past four seasons, so expectations should be kept fairly low.
