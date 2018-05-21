Jackson batted seventh and went 2-for-4 in Sunday's 9-5 win over the Rockies.

After beginning the season as the Giants' starting center fielder, Jackson has fallen into a platoon role behind a combination of Gregor Blanco, Gorkys Hernandez and occassionally Brandon Belt. His struggles at the plate have even led to the veteran dropping from first to seventh in the order when he does start against southpaws. The 31-year-old is posting career-worst marks in terms of strikeouts (35.4 percent) and isolated power (0.53), and a career-high .406 BABIP indicates that he may be over-performing with a mediocre .248 batting average. With Mac Williamson (concussion) nearing a return, Jackson's status with the club may be reduced even further if he doesn't turn things around quickly.