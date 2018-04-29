Giants' Austin Jackson: Drives in three Saturday
Jackson got the start in center field for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Dodgers and went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI in an 8-3 win.
Injuries in the Giants' outfield continue to allow Jackson to see semi-regular playing time, but the veteran hasn't done much with them, slashing .214/.253/.243 through 75 plate appearances. Both Hunter Pence (thumb) and Mac Williamson (concussion) could be back by the beginning of May, however, pushing Jackson firmly into a bench role.
