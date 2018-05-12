Jackson went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Friday's 11-2 loss to the Pirates.

His bases-loaded single in the top of the fourth inning very briefly brought the Giants level at 2-2 before things fell apart. Jackson hasn't had much success at the plate this season, slashing .222/.297/.256 in 27 games, but eight of his 11 RBI have come in his last nine contests, during which he's hitting .292 (7-for-24).