Giants' Austin Jackson: Exits with tight groin
Manager Bruce Bochy said Jackson exited Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks in the seventh inning because of groin tightness, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Jackson was 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored before giving way to Gregor Blanco prior to the seventh inning. Fortunately, Bochy didn't seem concerned about the severity of the injury, noting that he expects the outfielder to be ready for the team's upcoming series against the Padres, which starts Thursday.
More News
-
Giants' Austin Jackson: Heads to bench vs. righty•
-
Giants' Austin Jackson: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Giants' Austin Jackson: Will lead off against southpaws•
-
Giants' Austin Jackson: May lead off vs. lefties•
-
Giants' Austin Jackson: To start against lefties•
-
Giants' Austin Jackson: Signs deal with Giants•
-
Prospects Report: Senzel, Acuna looming
We expect Ronald Acuna to come up this weekend, but will Nick Senzel be joining him in the...
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...