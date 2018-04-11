Manager Bruce Bochy said Jackson exited Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks in the seventh inning because of groin tightness, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Jackson was 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored before giving way to Gregor Blanco prior to the seventh inning. Fortunately, Bochy didn't seem concerned about the severity of the injury, noting that he expects the outfielder to be ready for the team's upcoming series against the Padres, which starts Thursday.