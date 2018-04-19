Giants' Austin Jackson: Heads to bench Thursday
Jackson is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
As has been the case so far this season, Jackson will take a seat on the bench with a right-handed starter (Zack Greinke) toeing the rubber for the opposition. In his place, Gorkys Hernandez will start in center field and hit eighth.
