Giants' Austin Jackson: Heads to bench vs. lefty
Jackson is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
As has been the case so far this season, Jackson will take a seat on the bench with a right-handed pitcher (Zack Godley) starting for the opposing team. The Giants have predominantly matched up against southpaws to start the season -- facing just two righty starters through eight games -- so it's unclear if Jackson will continue to occupy the smaller side of a platoon with Gregor Blanco moving forward or if it's just a way for manager Bruce Bochy to give Jackson a day off while playing matchups. Blanco is starting in center field and hitting eighth Monday in Jackson's place.
More News
-
Giants' Austin Jackson: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Giants' Austin Jackson: Will lead off against southpaws•
-
Giants' Austin Jackson: May lead off vs. lefties•
-
Giants' Austin Jackson: To start against lefties•
-
Giants' Austin Jackson: Signs deal with Giants•
-
Indians' Austin Jackson: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Bogaerts replacement options?
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...