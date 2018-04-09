Jackson is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

As has been the case so far this season, Jackson will take a seat on the bench with a right-handed pitcher (Zack Godley) starting for the opposing team. The Giants have predominantly matched up against southpaws to start the season -- facing just two righty starters through eight games -- so it's unclear if Jackson will continue to occupy the smaller side of a platoon with Gregor Blanco moving forward or if it's just a way for manager Bruce Bochy to give Jackson a day off while playing matchups. Blanco is starting in center field and hitting eighth Monday in Jackson's place.