Jackson could see time as the Giants' leadoff hitter against lefties in 2018, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The veteran outfielder seems to be locked into a platoon in center field with Steven Duggar. However, when a southpaw takes the hill for the opposition, it seems like the Giants like Jackson atop the batting order. This could get him more at-bats in games that lefties start, as well as more run-scoring opportunities batting ahead of Hunter Pence, Andrew McCutchen and Buster Posey.