Giants' Austin Jackson: May lead off vs. lefties
Jackson could see time as the Giants' leadoff hitter against lefties in 2018, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The veteran outfielder seems to be locked into a platoon in center field with Steven Duggar. However, when a southpaw takes the hill for the opposition, it seems like the Giants like Jackson atop the batting order. This could get him more at-bats in games that lefties start, as well as more run-scoring opportunities batting ahead of Hunter Pence, Andrew McCutchen and Buster Posey.
